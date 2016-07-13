版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 19:35 BJT

BRIEF-Amerigo Resources announces Q2 production results

July 13 Amerigo Resources Ltd

* Amerigo announces 2016 second quarter production results

* Says in Q2 2016, MVC produced 14.4 million pounds of copper at a cash cost of $1.65 per pound

* Says in Q2 2016, MVC produced 14.4 million pounds of copper at a cash cost of $1.65 per pound

* In Q3 2016, ramp up in copper production should continue to improve and unit costs should continue to decrease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐