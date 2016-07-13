BRIEF-Amerigo Resources announces Q2 production results

July 13 Amerigo Resources Ltd

* Amerigo announces 2016 second quarter production results

* Says in Q2 2016, MVC produced 14.4 million pounds of copper at a cash cost of $1.65 per pound

* In Q3 2016, ramp up in copper production should continue to improve and unit costs should continue to decrease