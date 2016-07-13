BRIEF-JetBlue Airways reports June ASM 4.59 billion

July 13 JetBlue Airways Corp

* JetBlue Airways reports June traffic

* Load factor for June 2016 was 86.2 percent, an increase of 0.9 points from June 2015

* Preliminary revenue per available seat mile for month of June decreased approximately four and a half percent year over year

* Says June available seat miles 4.59 billion versus 4.15 billion

* June revenue passenger miles 3.95 billion, up 11.6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)