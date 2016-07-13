版本:
BRIEF-Imprivata to be acquired by Thoma Bravo in deal valued at about $544 mln

July 13 Imprivata Inc

* Imprivata agrees to be acquired by Thoma Bravo

* Transaction valued at approximately $544 million

* Thoma Bravo to pay $19.25 per share

* Barclays is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Imprivata Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

