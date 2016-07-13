版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 20:27 BJT

BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin Group appoints Christian Brown as corporate development officer

July 13 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc

* Christian Brown appointed as corporate development officer; Martin Adler succeeds him as president, oil & gas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

