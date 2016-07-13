版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-America First Multifamily Investors announces sale of Arboretum

July 13 America First Multifamily Investors LP

* Announces the sale of the Arboretum

* Says deal for $30.2 million

* Atax will realize a gross gain of approximately $12.4 million, before direct and indirect expenses to be recognized, in Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐