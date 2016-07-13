版本:
BRIEF-Valeritas appoints Brian Roberts to its board of directors

July 13 Valeritas Holdings Inc

* Valeritas appoints Brian Roberts to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

