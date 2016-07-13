版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics reports Q2 loss per share $0.08

July 13 Intellipharmaceutics International Inc

* Intellipharmaceutics announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

