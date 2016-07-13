BRIEF-American Airlines Group reports June traffic

BRIEF-Baidu appoints Qi Lu as group president and COO
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
July 13 American Airlines Group Inc
* American Airlines Group reports June traffic
* June total passenger load factor was 84.9 percent, down 0.5 percentage points versus June 2015
* June total revenue passenger miles (RPMS) were 20.9 billion, up 2.2 percent versus June 2015
* Continues to expect its Q2 pretax margin excluding special items to be between 14 and 16 percent
* Expects Q2 2016 consolidated passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) to be down about 6 to 7 percent year-over-year
* Says June total available seat miles 24.59 billion versus 23.92 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.