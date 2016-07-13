版本:
BRIEF-Medical Properties says to use net proceeds to fund redemption of senior notes

July 13 Medical Properties Trust Inc:

* Medical Properties Trust announces public offering of $500 million of senior notes due 2026

* To use net proceeds to fund redemption of all of $450 million aggregate principal amount of their existing 6.875% senior notes due 2021

* Intend to use remaining net proceeds to repay borrowings made under operating partnership's revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon:

