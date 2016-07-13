版本:
BRIEF-Otis increases private placement to $1.8 million

July 13 Otis Gold Corp

* Otis increases private placement to $1.8 million

* Increase in its $500,000 private placement to $1.8 million and will now issue up to 10.6 million common shares at a price of $0.17 per share

* Otis gold corp says net proceeds will be used for continued advancement of kilgore gold project and for general working capital purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

