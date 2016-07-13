版本:
BRIEF-Copper Mountain Mining increases size of bought deal offering

July 13 Copper Mountain Mining Corp

* Copper mountain increases size of bought deal offering

* Underwriter has agreed to increase size of offering to c$6.5 million

* Underwriter has agreed to buy, on a bought deal basis, 11.8 million units of company at a price of c$0.55 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

