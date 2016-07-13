版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 21:31 BJT

BRIEF-Gigamon says announces distribution agreement with Westcon

July 13 Press Release

* Gigamon announces distribution agreement with westcon

* Under agreement, westcon will act as a key gigamon distributor with local presence in multiple latin american countries

* Westcon will act as a key gigamon distributor with local presence in multiple latin american countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

