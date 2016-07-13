版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 21:36 BJT

BRIEF-Air canada signs Pratt & Whitney PurePower engine services agreement

July 13 Pratt & Whitney

* Air canada signs pratt & whitney purepower engine services agreement

* Air canada signs services agreement with pratt & whitney for 15 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

