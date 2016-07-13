版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三

BRIEF-Loxo Oncology's LOXO-101 wins FDA's breakthrough therapy status

July 13 Loxo Oncology Inc

* Loxo Oncology Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation From U.S. Food And Drug Administration For LOXO 101

* Remain on track to provide an enrollment update regarding loxo-101 phase 2 trial in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

