2016年 7月 13日

BRIEF-VSB Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.32

July 13 VSB Bancorp Inc

* VSB Bancorp Inc. Second quarter 2016 results of operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

