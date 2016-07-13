版本:
BRIEF-Diamondback Energy announces pricing of common stock offering

July 13 Diamondback Energy Inc

* Diamondback Energy announces pricing of common stock offering

* Total gross proceeds of offering will be approximately $491 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

