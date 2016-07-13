版本:
BRIEF-Logansport Financial reports qtrly EPS $0.80

July 13 Logansport Financial Corp

* Reports net earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.80 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

