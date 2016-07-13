版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 22:02 BJT

BRIEF-Epam Systems says Jill Smart joined board of directors

July 13 Epam Systems Inc

* Jill Smart joins EPAM's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐