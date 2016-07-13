BRIEF-H2O Innovation to buy Utility Partners LLC for $17 mln

BRIEF-Baidu appoints Qi Lu as group president and COO
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
July 13 H2o Innovation Inc
* H2o innovation enters us operation and maintenance market with the acquisition of utility partners and concurrent private placement of $20 m
* Will acquire utility partners, llc for purchase price is us$17.0 million
* Announces that it has entered into a binding agreement pursuant to which h2o innovation will acquire utility partners, llc
* H2o innovation inc says expects acquisition to be accretive to earnings and cash flow from day one
* H2o innovation inc says h2o innovation intends to finance acquisition with an equity financing
* H2o innovation inc says equity financing, by way of a bought deal private placement, for an amount of approximately $18.4 million
* Will complete non-brokered private placement with insiders in amount of $1.6 million,additional $10 million long-term secured credit facility Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.