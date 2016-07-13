版本:
BRIEF-Winmark Corporation Q2 earnings per share $1.25

July 13 Winmark Corp :

* Winmark Corporation announces second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.25

* Qtrly revenue $16.3 million versus $15.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

