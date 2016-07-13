版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 02:46 BJT

BRIEF-Davita Healthcare says has expanded size of its board from 10 to 11 members

July 13 Davita Healthcare Partners Inc:

* Davita appoints Phyllis R. Yale to board of directors

* Has expanded size of its board of directors from 10 to 11 members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

