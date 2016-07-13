BRIEF-CSX Corporation Q2 earnings per share $0.47

July 13 Csx Corp

* CSX corporation announces second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revenue for quarter declined 12 percent, driven primarily by an overall 9 percent volume decline that impacted nearly all markets

* Continues to expect 2016 full-year earnings per share to decline

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)