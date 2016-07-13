BRIEF-The Michaels Cos prices secondary offering at $27.85/share

BRIEF-Baidu appoints Qi Lu as group president and COO
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
July 13 Michaels Companies Inc :
* The Michaels Companies announces the pricing of a secondary offering of 11 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders and repurchase by the company of 1 million shares of such common stock
* Secondary offering priced at $27.85/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.