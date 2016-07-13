版本:
BRIEF-The Michaels Cos prices secondary offering at $27.85/share

July 13 Michaels Companies Inc :

* The Michaels Companies announces the pricing of a secondary offering of 11 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders and repurchase by the company of 1 million shares of such common stock

* Secondary offering priced at $27.85/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

