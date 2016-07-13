版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-General American extends repurchase program for additional 1 mln outstanding shares

July 13 General American Investors Company Inc

* General American Investors Company reports quarterly dividend and distribution on 5.95% preferred stock; extension of repurchase program for additional 1,000,000 outstanding shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

