BRIEF-Accenture appoints Nancy Mckinstry to board of directors

July 13 Accenture Plc

* Accenture appoints nancy mckinstry to board of directors

* With new appointment, accenture's board now comprises 13 directors, 12 of whom are external and independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

