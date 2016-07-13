BRIEF-Horizon Technology Finance provides investment portfolio update

July 13 Horizon Technology Finance Corp :

* Horizon Technology Finance provides investment portfolio update for second quarter 2016

* Horizon Technology Finance Corp says funded four new loans in Q2 of 2016 totaling $14.5 million

* As of June 30, unfunded loan approvals and commitments were $3.0 million to one company