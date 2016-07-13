版本:
BRIEF-Romios appoints Aranea Partners as investor relations consultant

July 13 Romios Gold Resources Inc

* Romios announces the appointment of Aranea Partners, Inc. as an investor relations consultant and extends financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

