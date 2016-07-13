版本:
BRIEF-Manning & Napier says CFO James Mikolaichik resigned

July 13 Manning & Napier Inc

* Manning & napier, inc. Announces the resignation of james mikolaichik, cfo

* Mikolaichik has decided to accept an opportunity outside asset management industry

* Mikolaichik will continue in his position while working closely with management and board to implement an appropriate transition process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

