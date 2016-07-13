版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 05:02 BJT

BRIEF-FairPoint appoints Karen Turner executive vice president and CFO

July 13 Fairpoint Communications Inc

* Fairpoint announces appointment of Karen D. Turner to the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Ajay Sabherwal, executive vice president and chief financial officer, has tendered his resignation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐