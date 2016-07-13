版本:
2016年 7月 14日

BRIEF-Techtarget says Jay Hoag resigned from board of directors

July 13 Techtarget Inc

* Techtarget, Inc. announces resignation of Jay Hoag from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

