BRIEF-Summit Materials announces secondary offering of stock

July 13 Summit Materials Inc :

* Summit Materials announces secondary offering of common stock

* Says offering 12.5 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

