BRIEF-AAR appoints Timothy Romenesko as CFO

July 13 Aar Corp

* Aar appoints Timothy J. Romenesko as vice chairman and chief financial officer

* Romenesko will replace Michael J. Sharp

* Romenesko currently serves as vice chairman and chief operating officer of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

