2016年 7月 14日

BRIEF-Baytex Energy appoints Ed Lafehr as president

July 13 Baytex Energy Corp

* Baytex announces executive appointment

* Announce appointment of Ed Lafehr to position of president effective July 18, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

