公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四

BRIEF-James Mikolaichik appointed as CFO of Hilton Grand Vacations

July 13 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc :

* James E. Mikolaichik appointed as chief financial officer of Hilton Grand Vacations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

