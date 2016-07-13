版本:
BRIEF-Dragonwave Q1 loss per share $1.23

July 13 Dragonwave Inc

* Dragonwave reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $1.23

* Q1 revenue $12.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

