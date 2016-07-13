版本:
BRIEF-Ashland announces pricing of senior notes offering by Valvoline Finco Two LLc

July 13 Ashland Inc

* Ashland Inc. Announces pricing of senior notes offering by valvoline finco two llc

* Pricing of an offering by valvoline finco two llc of $375 million aggregate principal amount of 5.5% senior notes due 2024

* Valvoline Finco intends to transfer net proceeds of offering to Ashland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

