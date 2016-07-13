版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 06:05 BJT

BRIEF-Holly Energy Partners announces pricing of $400 mln of senior notes due 2024

July 13 Holly Energy Partners LP

* Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Announces pricing of $400 million of senior notes due 2024

* Offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 6% senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

