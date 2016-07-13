版本:
BRIEF-Nexstar Broadcasting Group announced pricing of $900 mln offering of senior notes

July 13 Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc

* Announces pricing of $900 million offering of senior notes

* Says priced an offering of $900 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.625% new senior notes due 2024

* Sale of notes is expected to be completed on or about july 27, 2016

