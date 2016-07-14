BRIEF-WNS Q1 adj diluted earnings per ADS $0.45

Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
July 14 WNS (Holdings) Ltd :
* WNS announces fiscal 2017 first quarter earnings, revises full year guidance
* Q1 revenue $148 million versus I/B/E/S view $135.4 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $541 million to $569 million
* Qtrly diluted earnings per ads of $0.23
* Qtrly non-GAAP revenue less repair payments of $140.8 million, up 11.3%
* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per ADS of $0.45
* Expects 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per ads to be in range of $1.78 to $1.89
* Updated forecast for fiscal 2017 based on current visibility levels and exchange rates
* Revised guidance for 2017 reflects growth in revenue less repair payments of 2% to 7%, or 8% to 14% on a constant currency
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $135.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.93, revenue view $568.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
