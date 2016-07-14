版本:
BRIEF-AgroFresh names Jordi Ferre as new CEO

July 14 AgroFresh Solutions Inc :

* AgroFresh names new chief executive officer

* Jordi Ferre, will join company as chief executive officer, effective October 1, 2016

* Ferre will replace Nance Dicciani and Stephen Trevor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

