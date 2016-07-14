版本:
中国
2016年 7月 14日 星期四 18:17 BJT

BRIEF-Chart names William Johnson president and chief operating officer

July 14 Chart Industries Inc :

* Chart names William C. Johnson president and chief operating officer

* Johnson succeeds Sam Thomas as president of Chart

* Thomas remaining as company's chairman of board and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

