BRIEF-AAC Holdings increases credit facility

July 14 Aac Holdings Inc

* AAC Holdings increases credit facility

* AAC Holdings Inc says increased its senior secured credit facility from $121.25 million to $171.25 million

* AAC Holdings Inc says facility has an accordion feature that provides for an additional $75 million of borrowing capacity under credit facility

* Facility is scheduled to mature in March 2020

* AAC Holdings Inc says credit facility consist of a $50 million revolving credit facility and a $121.25 million term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

