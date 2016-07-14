BRIEF-Genesee & Wyoming says Q2 carloads traffic fall 5.5 pct

July 14 Genesee & Wyoming Inc

* Reports traffic for June 2016 and the second quarter of 2016

* Traffic in June 2016 was 244,197 carloads, a decrease of 10,016 carloads, or 3.9 percent, compared with June 2015

* Traffic in Q2 of 2016 was 706,916 carloads, a decrease of 40,956 carloads, or 5.5 percent, compared with Q2 of 2015

* In North American operations traffic in June 2016 was 131,338 carloads, a decrease of 4.4 percent compared with June 2015

* In Australian operations traffic in June 2016 was 14,199 carloads, a decrease of 14.5 percent compared with June 2015

* In U.K./European operations, traffic in June 2016 was 98,660 carloads, a decrease of 1.6 percent compared with June 2015

* In North American operations traffic in Q2 of 2016 was 386,123 carloads, down 6.7 percent