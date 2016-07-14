BRIEF-BlackRock reports Q2 adj earnings per share of $4.78

July 14 BlackRock Inc -

* BlackRock reports second quarter 2016 diluted EPS of $4.73, or $4.78 as adjusted

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $4.78

* Q2 earnings per share view $4.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $4.73

* $2 billion of long-term net inflows in Q2 of 2016, and $126 billion over last twelve months

* Q2 GAAP revenue $2,804 million versus $2,905 million last year

* Qtrly AUM of $4.9 trillion, up 4% year-over-year and 3% sequentially

* At quarter-end, cash management AUM increased 28% to $374.7 billion

* Q2 adjusted operating income $1,179 million versus $1,248 million last year

* Q2 GAAP net income $789 million versus $819 million last year

* Q2 iShares long-term net inflows of $15.7 billion versus long-Term net inflows of $10.9 billion last year

* Q2 adjusted net income $797 million versus. $838 million last year

* BlackRock's Larry Fink - "Our clients are facing unprecedented challenges as they attempt to navigate current investment environment"

* Institutional index long-term net outflows of $1.1 billion for Q2

* BlackRock's Larry Fink says 'market environment is creating greater opportunities for blackrock to engage with clients"

* BlackRock's fink says "political and macroeconomic uncertainty, historically low yields and elevated market volatility are leading clients to pause"

* Q2 revenue view $2.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S