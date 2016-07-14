版本:
BRIEF-Omnicom Group reports Q2 earnings per share $1.36

July 14 Omnicom Group -

* Omnicom Group reports second quarter and year-to-date 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.36

* Q2 revenue $3.885 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.91 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

