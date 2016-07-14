版本:
BRIEF-Microsemi's Ted Speers joins Inaugural Risc-V Foundation board

July 14 Microsemi Corp

* Microsemi's Ted Speers joins Inaugural Risc-V foundation board of directors to support company's IOT growth using new emerging ISA standard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

