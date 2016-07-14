BRIEF-Thescore reports 2016 Q3 results

July 14 Thescore Inc

* Thescore reports f2016 Q3 results

* Posted quarterly revenue of $6.1 million compared to $3.2 million in same period previous year

* Thescore inc qtrly advertising revenue grew to $6.1 million from $3.0 million, an increase of 105%

* Thescore inc says users of thescore's mobile applications were 4.3 million average monthly active users in Q3, an increase of 5% over same period in f2015

* Thescore inc says average monthly user sessions of Thescore's mobile applications reached 358 million in Q3, up by 27% compared to same period in f2015

* Thescore inc ceo says "we believe emergence of chatbots has potential to be transformative in way people consume content on their mobile devices" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: