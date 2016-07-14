BRIEF-Antero Midstream says exercised option to acquire Stonewall Gathering pipeline

Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
July 14 Antero Midstream Partners LP
* Antero Midstream announces increased quarterly distribution and second quarter 2016 operations update
* Declared a cash distribution of $0.25 per unit for Q2 of 2016, a 32 percent increase compared to prior year quarter
* Antero Midstream Partners LP says exercised option to acquire a 15 percent equity interest in Stonewall Gathering pipeline for $45 million
* Q2 low pressure gathering volumes averaged 1,353 mmcf/d, a 40 percent increase compared to prior year quarter
* Antero Midstream Partners LP says Q2 high pressure gathering volumes averaged 1,253 mmcf/d, 5 percent up versus prior year quarter and a 3 percent increase sequentially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: