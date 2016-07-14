Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
July 14 Delta Air Lines Inc
* Announces June quarter profit
* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $1.47
* Quarterly GAAP earnings per share $2.03
* Quarterly passenger unit revenues declined 4.9 percent, including 1 point of impact from foreign currency, on a 3.2 percent increase in capacity
* Quarterly total revenue $10,447 million versus $10,707 million last year
* CASM-Ex including profit sharing, was flat for June 2016 quarter compared to prior year
* Says special items, net of taxes, in June 2016 quarter totaled $422 million
* Sees September quarter CASM - ex including profit sharing about flat compared to third quarter of 2015
* Sees September quarter operating margin 19 percent - 21 percent
* Sees September quarter fuel prices, including taxes and refinery impact $1.52 - $1.57
* Sees September quarter system capacity up 1 percent - 2 percent compared to third quarter of 2015
* Sees September quarter passenger unit revenue down 4% - 6% compared to third quarter of 2015
* Due to foreign currency pressure and economic uncertainty from Brexit, decided to reduce 6 pts of U.S.-U.K. capacity from winter schedule
* Changes in capacity, with other network actions, will reduce system capacity by about one point in the December 2016 quarter
* Company now expects to grow its system capacity by 1 percent year over year during this period
* "The revenue environment remains challenging, with persistent headwinds from close-in domestic yields and geopolitical uncertainty" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: