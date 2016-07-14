版本:
BRIEF-Alliance Data agrees to buy Children's Place credit card portfolio

July 14 Alliance Data Systems Corp

* Alliance Data's card services business signs new agreement to manage loyalty-driven private label credit card program for Children's Place Inc

* Signed an agreement to purchase existing Children's Place private label credit card portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

